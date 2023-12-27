Former Tiger commits to UMass

Ladson didn't record a catch this season for Miami. In 2022 with the Hurricanes, he had 27 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown.

In three seasons with the Tigers, he had 31 catches for 428 yards and six touchdowns.

He was ranked among the top 51 players in the nation by five services coming out of high school. He was ESPN's No. 5 wide receiver and No. 38 overall recruit in the 2019 class.