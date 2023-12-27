Former Tiger commits to UMass

|
Former Tiger Frank Ladson Jr. commits to UMass
Former Tiger Frank Ladson Jr. went back into the portal for a second time recently and announced on Tuesday night his commitment to UMass for the 2024 season.
Ladson didn't record a catch this season for Miami. In 2022 with the Hurricanes, he had 27 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. In three seasons with the Tigers, he had 31 catches for 428 yards and six touchdowns. He was ranked among the top 51 players in the nation by five services coming out of high school. He was ESPN's No. 5 wide receiver and No. 38 overall recruit in the 2019 class.
