Former Clemson WR commits to Big Ten school

EJ Williams is going to Indiana.
Former Clemson WR EJ Williams commits to Big Ten school
by - 2023 Jan 6, Fri 12:43

The last of Clemson's 2022 transfer portal entries has found a home.

Wide receiver EJ Williams announced he will transfer to Indiana on Friday.

He recorded 40 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns in 888 offensive snaps over 33 games (six starts) with Clemson from 2020-22.

Williams was a former 4-star prospect and rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall out of Central High School (Al.).

Defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben is reportedly entering the transfer portal to be the lone Tiger there currently.

Of the 2022 entries, you have quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) and Billy Wiles (Southern Miss), wide receiver Dacari Collins (NC State), linebackers Sergio Allen (Cal) and LaVonta Bentley (Colorado), running back Kobe Pace (Virginia), defensive end Kevin Swint (Georgia State) and cornerback Fred Davis (UCF).

