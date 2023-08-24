Former Clemson standout traded to Giants

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons traded to Giants
2023 Aug 24

Former Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons has been traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024 according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Simmons is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Giants are only on the hook for around $1.01 million this season.

The 25-year-old will be reunited with former Clemson teammate Dexter 'Big Dex' Lawrence in New York.

In 2022, Simmons had 99 tackles, including five for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. He had 105 tackles, including four for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 2021.

He was the 8th overall pick out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2019, he won the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker.

He finished his Clemson career with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts).

