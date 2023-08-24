Former Clemson standout traded to Giants

|
Former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons traded to Giants
Former Clemson linebacker/safety
Isaiah Simmons has been traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024 according to multiple reports on Thursday.
Simmons is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Giants are only on the hook for around $1.01 million this season. The 25-year-old will be reunited with former Clemson teammate Dexter 'Big Dex' Lawrence in New York. In 2022, Simmons had 99 tackles, including five for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. He had 105 tackles, including four for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 2021. He was the 8th overall pick out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL draft. In 2019, he won the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. He finished his Clemson career with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts). Tʜᴇ Jᴏᴜʀɴᴇʏ ᴏғ Isᴀɪᴀʜ Sɪᴍᴍᴏɴs#NFLDraft | @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/84IalbGoJi Giants are trading for Cardinals DB/LB Isaiah Simmons in exchange for a 2024 7th-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WuCGjgvfzR I love this move for the #Giants Giants fans, welcome our newest player, Isaiah Simmons. Wow, Giants. Isaiah Simmons might be a perfect fit. Brian Daboll says Isaiah Simmons has “multiple role potential.” He’s already spoken to him on the phone.
Low-cost bet on an incredible athlete with versatility. He hasn’t come close to reaching his potential since he was drafted top-10 out of Clemson
But he’s still 25 and Martindale was just preaching about the importance of speed, and has…
(🎥: @LahmanChristian) pic.twitter.com/KHiLJMQY1I
They need more off ball LBs.
His athleticism is elite. Taking on blockers is a weakness. But with NYG big DTs they can stop O-linemen from getting to the 2nd level.
Just let him go get the ball.
Calls him “explosive” & “athletic” #Giants pic.twitter.com/YPbmLNZsG3
