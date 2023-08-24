Former Clemson standout traded to Giants

Former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons traded to Giants

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons has been traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024 according to multiple reports on Thursday. Simmons is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Giants are only on the hook for around $1.01 million this season. The 25-year-old will be reunited with former Clemson teammate Dexter 'Big Dex' Lawrence in New York. In 2022, Simmons had 99 tackles, including five for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. He had 105 tackles, including four for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 2021. He was the 8th overall pick out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL draft. In 2019, he won the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. He finished his Clemson career with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts). Tʜᴇ Jᴏᴜʀɴᴇʏ ᴏғ Isᴀɪᴀʜ Sɪᴍᴍᴏɴs#NFLDraft | @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/84IalbGoJi — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020 Giants are trading for Cardinals DB/LB Isaiah Simmons in exchange for a 2024 7th-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WuCGjgvfzR — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2023 I love this move for the #Giants



Low-cost bet on an incredible athlete with versatility. He hasn’t come close to reaching his potential since he was drafted top-10 out of Clemson



But he’s still 25 and Martindale was just preaching about the importance of speed, and has… — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 24, 2023 Giants fans, welcome our newest player, Isaiah Simmons.



(🎥: @LahmanChristian) pic.twitter.com/KHiLJMQY1I — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 (@DanielJonesMVP) August 24, 2023 Wow, Giants. Isaiah Simmons might be a perfect fit.

They need more off ball LBs.

His athleticism is elite. Taking on blockers is a weakness. But with NYG big DTs they can stop O-linemen from getting to the 2nd level.

Just let him go get the ball. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) August 24, 2023 Brian Daboll says Isaiah Simmons has “multiple role potential.” He’s already spoken to him on the phone.



Calls him “explosive” & “athletic” #Giants pic.twitter.com/YPbmLNZsG3 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2023

