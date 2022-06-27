Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon re-enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is back in the transfer portal, according to a report from On3.com's Matt Zenitz.

Dixon announced his transfer to West Virginia last November.

He entered the transfer portal after three games at Clemson last season, where he logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and also hauled in a receiving touchdown against SC State.

Dixon entered the season ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (6.6), amassing 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous three years.

He is a second former Clemson running back to re-enter the transfer portal in the last few days, joining former 5-star Demarkcus Bowman -- who had played a season at Florida.

West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Former Clemson transfer who joined the Mountaineers earlier this offseason.https://t.co/Sfa3V91sMo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 27, 2022