Former Clemson RB announces transfer to SEC school

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon announces transfer to SEC school

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is set to wear another shade of orange.

Dixon committed to a transfer to the Tennessee Volunteers after a weekend visit.

Dixon was most recently committed to West Virginia from last November until late June. He was originally a Tennessee commit while in high school before eventually switching to Clemson before signing.

He entered the transfer portal after three games at Clemson last season, where he logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and also hauled in a receiving touchdown against SC State.

Dixon entered the season ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (6.6), amassing 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous three years.