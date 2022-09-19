Former Clemson OL suffers serious injury

|
Former Clemson OL Tremayne Anchrum suffers serious injury
Really tough news for a former Tiger.
Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum made his first career start at right guard on Sunday but suffered a serious injury as he was carted off the field with a fractured fibula.
According to reports, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Anchrum will have surgery and be moved to the injured reserve list.
Anchrum was seen in the locker room with a hard walking boot.
He was a former seventh-round pick for the Rams.
The next man up for the Rams will likely be offensive lineman Alaric Jackson who could move into a starting spot on the line.
