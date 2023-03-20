Former Clemson offensive coordinator hired by SEC rival

Streeter has joined the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff as an analyst.

Dabo Swinney fired Streeter after one season as offensive coordinator in 2022 and a Clemson QB coach role stretching back to the end of the 2014 season.

Streeter was a quarterback for the Tigers and also served in a graduate assistant role before stints with Liberty and Richmond as an offensive coach.

Streeter has not made public comments since the Tigers replaced him with 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley.

Streeter was a part of two national championship-winning teams at Clemson and now will be a part of a staff of the reigning champs from the previous two seasons.

Clemson finished 30th in scoring and 48th in total offense last season, rating 39th overall in the SP+ offensive efficiency rankings.