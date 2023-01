Former Clemson linebacker joins staff at Oklahoma

Former Clemson linebacker James Skalski joins staff at Oklahoma

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson linebacker James Skalski has joined the football staff at Oklahoma as a defensive graduate assistant, he announced on Sunday per his Instagram account.

Skalski will reunite with head coach Brent Venables once again who he played for from 2016-2021 in Tiger Town.

Skalski's dad John played at Oklahoma under Barry Switzer.

