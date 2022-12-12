Former Clemson DE announces transfer commitment

|
Former Clemson DE Kevin Swint announces transfer commitment
|2022 Dec 12, Mon 13:18-
A former Tiger defender is headed back to his home state.
Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint announced a transfer commitment to Georgia State of the Sun Belt on Monday.
Swint appeared in 13 games this season and registered 20 tackles and a fumble recovery. In 2021, he had nine tackles, including three for loss.
Swint was regarded as high as a 4-star prospect for the 2020 class out of Carrolton High School (Ga.), rated as the No. 14 DE nationally by ESPN.
Let’s get to it ! All gas no brakes ! @CoachSElliott @OLBeastCoach03 @CoachLandis22 pic.twitter.com/Vg6L30qvWm— KevinSwint (@kevinswint1) December 12, 2022
December 5, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Kevin Swint