Former Clemson DE announces transfer commitment

Former Clemson DE Kevin Swint announces transfer commitment
by - 2022 Dec 12, Mon 13:18

A former Tiger defender is headed back to his home state.

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint announced a transfer commitment to Georgia State of the Sun Belt on Monday.

Swint appeared in 13 games this season and registered 20 tackles and a fumble recovery. In 2021, he had nine tackles, including three for loss.

Swint was regarded as high as a 4-star prospect for the 2020 class out of Carrolton High School (Ga.), rated as the No. 14 DE nationally by ESPN.

