Former Clemson DB commits to SEC school

The St. Louis native committed to Missouri on Wednesday.

The reserve defensive back tallied seven tackles (one for loss) and a career-high-tying three pass breakups in his lone start versus Wake Forest this season. He finished with 14 tackles and five pass breakups over action in all 12 games (some just on special teams).

He is credited with 37 tackles (2.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, a sack, an interception and a safety in 478 snaps over 26 games (three starts) in his time as a Tiger.

Pride was a national top-40 player according to 247Sports out of high school, which rated him No. 39 overall. 247Sports rated him as the top cornerback in the transfer class recently.

He announced his transfer intentions on Nov. 30.