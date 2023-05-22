ESPN ranks two Tigers among top college quarterbacks of the 21st century

ESPN ranks Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence among top college quarterbacks of the 21st century

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN re-ranked the top college quarterbacks since 2000 and two Clemson products are in the top-11 ($). National champion and two-time Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson leads Clemson's contingent at No. 6. "Remember when 'Clemsoning' meant 'failing spectacularly on the big stage?' No? That's because Watson came to town and flipped Dabo Swinney's program from good to elite," ESPN's Bill Connelly said. "He averaged 4,351 passing yards and 867 rushing yards in 2015-16, first leading the Tigers to the CFP title game, then winning it the next year. 'Clemsoning' now simply means 'winning big.'" Another national champion and Heisman finalist in Trevor Lawrence rounds out the Clemson duo with a No. 11 ranking. "It was going to be almost impossible for Lawrence to meet the expectations set for him as an all-world recruit at Clemson. He surpassed them. The Tigers lost only twice in three years with him behind center, winning the 2018 national title and reaching two more CFPs. And he became one of the faces of a rising player advocacy movement as a junior as well," said Connelly. The list is paced by two QBs Clemson faced with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma in the top spot and Cam Newton at Auburn in the No. 2 role. Mayfield passed for 311 yards with one touchdown to two interceptions in the 37-17 2015 Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Cam Newton, toward the start of a 2010 national title run, completed 50% of his passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries in a 27-24 win over Clemson at home. Within the Top 10, Clemson also faced No. 5 on the list, LSU's Joe Burrow, and No. 8, Louisville's Lamar Jackson. Some other notable rankings include FSU's Jameis Winston (16), Alabama's Bryce Young (19) and Tua Tagovailoa (21), NC State's Philip Rivers (22), Oklahoma/Alabama's Jalen Hurts (25), Georgia/Ohio State's Justin Fields (29) and BC's Matt Ryan (75).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest