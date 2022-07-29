Three Tigers listed on NFL MVP odds

|
Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and DeAndre Hopkins listed on NFL MVP odds
|2022 Jul 29, Fri 08:43- -
The NFL season is fast approaching as teams have been going through a few practices this week.
Three former Clemson players are listed for the prestigious NFL MVP award with Deshaun Watson (+6000), Trevor Lawrence (+7500) and DeAndre Hopkins (+30000).
Check out the full list of odds:
Josh Allen +700
Patrick Mahomes +800
Tom Brady +800
Justin Herbert +900
Aaron Rodgers +1000
Dak Prescott +1200
Joe Burrow +1200
Russell Wilson +1400
Matthew Stafford +1400
Kyler Murray +2000
Lamar Jackson +2000
Derek Carr +2500
Jalen Hurts +2500
Trey Lance +4000
Mac Jones +4000
Kirk Cousins +4000
Matt Ryan +4000
Tua Tagovailoa +6000
Deshaun Watson +6000
Jonathan Taylor +6000
Justin Fields +7500
Carson Wentz +7500
Jameis Winston +7500
Derrick Henry +7500
Trevor Lawrence +7500
Mitch Trubisky +7500
Ryan Tannehill +10000
Davis Mills +10000
Zach Wilson +10000
Daniel Jones +10000
Baker Mayfield +10000
Cooper Kupp +10000
Marcus Mariota +10000
Jared Goff +15000
Christian McCaffrey +15000
Jimmy Garoppolo +15000
Justin Jefferson +15000
Deebo Samuel +15000
Sam Darnold +20000
Nick Bosa +20000
Davante Adams +20000
Ja'Marr Chase +20000
Nick Chubb +20000
Dalvin Cook +20000
Micah Parsons +20000
Myles Garrett +20000
CeeDee Lamb +20000
Tyreek Hill +30000
Kyle Pitts +30000
Aaron Donald +30000
Ezekiel Elliott +30000
Cordarrelle Patterson +30000
Chase Young +30000
Taysom Hill +30000
Stefon Diggs +30000
DeAndre Hopkins +30000
Miles Sanders +30000
T.J. Watt +30000
Aaron Jones +30000
Alvin Kamara +30000
Najee Harris +30000
Teddy Bridgewater +30000
Austin Ekeler +30000
Saquon Barkley +30000
Terry McLaurin +30000
Travis Kelce +30000
Jordan Love +30000
Jaylen Waddle +30000
Elijah Mitchell +30000
Jerry Jeudy +30000
DeVonta Smith +30000
Amari Cooper +30000
DK Metcalf +30000
Joey Bosa +30000
George Kittle +30000
Michael Thomas +30000
Mike Evans +30000
Chris Godwin +30000
Javonte Williams +30000
Joe Mixon +30000
Tony Pollard +30000
Kenny Pickett +30000
Desmond Ridder +30000
Malik Willis +30000
Drew Lock +30000