Three Tigers listed on NFL MVP odds

Watson still has decent MVP odds despite possibly being suspended in 2022 (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and DeAndre Hopkins listed on NFL MVP odds
The NFL season is fast approaching as teams have been going through a few practices this week.

Three former Clemson players are listed for the prestigious NFL MVP award with Deshaun Watson (+6000), Trevor Lawrence (+7500) and DeAndre Hopkins (+30000).

Check out the full list of odds:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Tom Brady +800

Justin Herbert +900

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Dak Prescott +1200

Joe Burrow +1200

Russell Wilson +1400

Matthew Stafford +1400

Kyler Murray +2000

Lamar Jackson +2000

Derek Carr +2500

Jalen Hurts +2500

Trey Lance +4000

Mac Jones +4000

Kirk Cousins +4000

Matt Ryan +4000

Tua Tagovailoa +6000

Deshaun Watson +6000

Jonathan Taylor +6000

Justin Fields +7500

Carson Wentz +7500

Jameis Winston +7500

Derrick Henry +7500

Trevor Lawrence +7500

Mitch Trubisky +7500

Ryan Tannehill +10000

Davis Mills +10000

Zach Wilson +10000

Daniel Jones +10000

Baker Mayfield +10000

Cooper Kupp +10000

Marcus Mariota +10000

Jared Goff +15000

Christian McCaffrey +15000

Jimmy Garoppolo +15000

Justin Jefferson +15000

Deebo Samuel +15000

Sam Darnold +20000

Nick Bosa +20000

Davante Adams +20000

Ja'Marr Chase +20000

Nick Chubb +20000

Dalvin Cook +20000

Micah Parsons +20000

Myles Garrett +20000

CeeDee Lamb +20000

Tyreek Hill +30000

Kyle Pitts +30000

Aaron Donald +30000

Ezekiel Elliott +30000

Cordarrelle Patterson +30000

Chase Young +30000

Taysom Hill +30000

Stefon Diggs +30000

DeAndre Hopkins +30000

Miles Sanders +30000

T.J. Watt +30000

Aaron Jones +30000

Alvin Kamara +30000

Najee Harris +30000

Teddy Bridgewater +30000

Austin Ekeler +30000

Saquon Barkley +30000

Terry McLaurin +30000

Travis Kelce +30000

Jordan Love +30000

Jaylen Waddle +30000

Elijah Mitchell +30000

Jerry Jeudy +30000

DeVonta Smith +30000

Amari Cooper +30000

DK Metcalf +30000

Joey Bosa +30000

George Kittle +30000

Michael Thomas +30000

Mike Evans +30000

Chris Godwin +30000

Javonte Williams +30000

Joe Mixon +30000

Tony Pollard +30000

Kenny Pickett +30000

Desmond Ridder +30000

Malik Willis +30000

Drew Lock +30000

