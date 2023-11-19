CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney updates team injuries

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 19 18:18

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his media teleconference on Sunday night and gave an update on junior receiver Beaux Collins.

Swinney said Collins is currently 'day-to-day' with his foot injury heading into the rivalry matchup.

"Pretty good shape except Beaux,” Swinney said on injuries on the team. "He’ll probably be a day-to-day type thing. We’ll see how sore he is. Hopefully, that’ll go away quickly, but don’t know. He’s probably the biggest one. Everybody else, I think we’re in pretty good shape."

Collins tore his plantar fascia during the win against North Carolina. Collins had one target and zero catches in the contest.

He has 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

