Dabo Swinney listed as 'untouchable' in 131-coach hot seat rankings
by - 2022 Jul 13, Wed 12:33

Dabo Swinney is untouchable going into the 2022 campaign, says CBS Sports.

The outlet assessed the job security of all 131 FBS head coaches and Swinney is among a group of 24 coaches in the "untouchable" category.

He has gone 146-33 over his 13 full seasons with two national titles and seven ACC championships (eight ACC Championship Game appearances).

Other coaches in that same category include Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell and Coastal's Jamey Chadwell.

Clemson has been known to be the last or one of the last games for opponent coaches in Swinney's time, and some on the slate this year in danger include Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins (4 out of 5 on the hot seat scale) and Syracuse's Dino Babers (4).

Recently-departed Clemson coordinators Brent Venables, with Oklahoma, and Tony Elliott, with Virginia, debuted in the "safe and secure" rating on the scale (1). NC State's Dave Doeren and South Carolina's Shane Beamer were also in that category.

Only two coaches notched the '5' win or be fired marker with Arizona State's Herm Edwards and Nebraska's Scott Frost.

