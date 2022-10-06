Dabo Swinney discusses all the talented ACC QBs: "Everybody we play has a dude"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on 'The Jim Rome Show' on Wednesday as he was asked about the quality and strength of the ACC with five teams currently in the top 25.

"It's strong," Swinney said about the strength of the ACC. "It really is, especially the Atlantic. It's the year of the quarterback. There is a bunch of quarterbacks in the ACC this year that you're going to see playing on Sunday."

Swinney already has witnessed some talented signal-callers this season with the likes of Sam Hartman and Devin Leary, to name a few.

"It seems like we play one every week. There's just a lot of guys, man, and I think a very competitive group. A lot of talent, and a lot of guys, I think, will be drafted out of the ACC this year."

Swinney knows that you have to bring it on a weekly basis, or you can get beat.

"Everybody we play has a dude, and when you got a quarterback, you've got a chance to win against anyone. So I think the league is very competitive and anything can happen any week. So you better show up and be ready."