Closer Look: Clemson-Charleston Southern playing time breakdown, notable player grades

Offense

(The number by a player's name initially is the game's snap count. The snaps are all offensive and defensive snaps and do not count special teams. Snap totals for scholarship players and depth chart members are listed in the feature. A full list of snaps by game is attached below.)

(PFF grades tend to run lower than school grades, so high 80 grades are on the high end and it's a harsher grade below 60 or so).

PFF unit performance grades: Offense - 86.9; Passing - 89.9; Pass blocking - 80.9; Receiving - 77.1; Running - 78.6; Run blocking - 73.4.

QB: Cade Klubnik 67 snaps, Hunter Helms 11, Paul Tyson 5, Christopher Vizzina 5. Notes: Klubnik recovered from a PFF grade that was adjusted to 60.5 for the Duke loss to his best mark as a starter on Saturday (81.3), with an 85.8 grade as a passer after completing 28-of-38 passes for 315 yards with four touchdowns to one pick-six. He was tagged with one “big-time throw” and had an adjusted completion percentage of 80.6%. Klubnik connected on his first completion of 20+ yards this season, but those attempts were again limited to just two in his time out there. He is 10-for-14 on passes of 10-19 yards this season. Klubnik’s lone pick came in his just five times under pressure all game, where he graded 34.8. He had a 92.3 mark when kept clean in the pocket. Helms graded above 80 (80.5) in his first playing time this season as well

RB: Will Shipley 38, Phil Mafah 27, Keith Adam Jr. 14, Domonique Thomas 12, Jay Haynes 9, Jarvis Green 4. Notes: Shipley (72.2) and Mafah (68) were both around their Game 1 grades. PFF wasn’t a fan of Shipley’s pass-blocking, however (21.4 grade there). The walk-on Rigby popped off the longest run of the game (35 yards) and therefore graded out best in the group and second-best on the offense (85.5).

WR: Adam Randall 51, Beaux Collins 48, Antonio Williams 40, Tyler Brown 26, Troy Stellato 23, Brannon Spector 15, Hampton Earle 12, Noble Johnson 9, Ronan Hanafin 9, Clay Swinney 7, Misun Kelley NS. Notes: It was a big bounce-back effort from the Clemson receivers, led by Collins’ 83.6 grade, which was third-best on the offense and a career-best for him. Seeing his most action to date, Troy Stellato posted a solid grade (72.6), with some knocks on his run blocking (31.1). The wait continues on a breakout effort from Randall, however, who had two catches for seven yards and a starter-low 57.2 grade overall despite logging the most snaps of the group.

TE: Jake Briningstool 30, Sage Ennis 14, Josh Sapp 9, Markus Dixon 5, Olsen Patt-Henry 4. Notes: Patt-Henry played just a handful of snaps but caught a pass for 12 yards and graded out a unit-best (82.1). Sapp (74.2), who caught a TD, did well also. The outlet continues to take a critical look at Briningstool, with a sub-60 grade (59.8), totaling three catches for 15 yards Saturday.

OL: Will Putnam 53, Blake Miller 51, Walker Parks 50, Marcus Tate 41, Tristan Leigh 37, Collin Sadler 32, Harris Sewell 22, Mitchell Mayes 29, Trent Howard 24, Ryan Linthicum 22, Dietrick Pennington 11, Ian Reed 11, John Williams 11, Zack Owens 3, Bryn Tucker 2. Notes: The backup left tackle Sadler led the offensive unit grades-wise (89.3) with solid marks on passes (83.2) and runs (87.8). Another sub in Mayes performed well by the metrics as well (77.7). Putnam (73.9), after leading the OL group grades last week, and Miller (70.3), after an offense-low grade versus Duke, led the OL starters this week.

Defense

PFF unit performance grades: Defense - 88.4; Run defense - 90.5; Tackling - 76; Pass rush - 72.7; Coverage - 80.1.

ED: TJ Parker 25, Cade Denhoff 21, Xavier Thomas 19, Justin Mascoll 15, Jahiem Lawson 3, AJ Hoffler 3, David Ojiegbe 3, Zaire Patterson 3. Notes: Parker continues to impress and led the unit with an 84.2 overall grade, with solid marks across the board. Mascoll (75.7) and Thomas (75.1) graded out well also, but Parker’s 74.6 pass rush mark was a clear leader. Denhoff also posted an above 70 grade (70.7) and led the unit in pressures (3).

DL: Ruke Orhorhoro 28, Tyler Davis 16, DeMonte Capehart 16, Peter Woods 14, Payton Page 11, Caden Story 8, Stephiylan Green 6, Tré Williams* NS, Vic Burley NS. Notes: Nothing all that noteworthy here, but Page (72.4) and Capehart (71.6) both played double-digit snaps and still led the unit grades-wise.

LB: Barrett Carter 30, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 30, Wade Woodaz 21, Kobe McCloud 17, Dee Crayton 17, Jamal Anderson 9. Notes: Welcome back, Mr. Trotter, who recovered from one of the worst nights of his college career at Duke to a defense-best 87.3 grade, particularly sure in the run game (87.3). Woodaz, he of an interception TD return, also graded well (78.9, third-best on defense). Carter improved on his performance game-to-game with the biggest step-up coming in tackling (77.8 grade; three tackles and no missed tackles).

DB: Jalyn Phillips 29, RJ Mickens 27, Sheridan Jones 26, Nate Wiggins 21, Sherrod Covil 19, Jeadyn Lukus 16, Kylon Griffin 17, Khalil Barnes 14, Shelton Lewis 9, Avieon Terrell 13, Toriano Pride 6, Branden Strozier 3, Rob Billings ST, Kylen Webb ST, Myles Oliver NS. Notes: Jones was targeted the most on Saturday (3) and didn’t allow a reception, also notching a pass breakup. On the other end, Pride was knocked grade-wise (52.6) for allowing two catches in two targets for 35 yards. Outside of Trotter, Lewis posted the best coverage grade (75.7).

Players listed as out: S Andrew Mukuba, WR Cole Turner.

ST - Special teams-only

NS - No snaps listed

* Been noted as injured by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Duke

Season and game snaps and stats are attached below.