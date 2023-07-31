Clemson's rank in 247Sports' Top 10 most talented defensive lines

247Sports ranked the Top 10 most talented defensive lines in college football -- and there's no surprise that Clemson's Tigers are in that mix. Clemson checks in at No. 9 on the list. "In terms of quality depth, Clemson has it this season in the trenches," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "The Tigers welcome back Tyler Davis, a first team All-ACC defensive lineman, expect heavy production from the five-star freshman Peter Woods and now have a healthy Xavier Thomas back in the fold. Thomas only played 52 total snaps over three games last season with a foot injury and enters his final campaign with 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups and five forced fumbles. This is the second highest-rated pass rush unit in the ACC behind Florida State in these rankings, but could be No. 1 if Thomas and Woods provide notable production." Justin Mascoll is also listed among defensive linemen to watch for Clemson this fall. By 247Sports' own rankings, four of Clemson's five highest-rated true freshmen come on the D-line with Woods and 5-star Vic Burley, as well 4-stars TJ Parker and Stephiylan Green. All totaled, 11 four-star or higher-rated D-linemen are on the roster, ranging back to the 2018 class and a 5-star in Thomas. Georgia tops the 247 ranking, followed by Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan and Illinois.

