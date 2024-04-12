Clemson's entrance ranked in Top 5 college football game day traditions by 247Sports

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football's entrance is unique and among the most reveled in sports. 247Sports ranked The Hill and Howard's Rock tradition at No. 4 in college football for a second straight year. "Clemson's football team taking a lap around the outside of the stadium in buses adds to the anticipation for one of the sport's most iconic entrances," said 247Sports' Carter Bahns. "The Tigers are far from the only squad that touch an item, statue or sign on their way onto the field, but when they rub Howard's Rock and run down the hill behind one of their end zones, they exude the magic of college football. This tradition becomes even more electric during night games, and it peaked during Clemson's run as a perennial national championship contender." The outlet does not have it as the top game day tradition in the ACC, however, with FSU's pregame ride of Osceola on the horse Renegade at No. 3 and Virginia Tech's Metallica-fueled Enter Sandman entrance at No. 2. Colorado's Ralphie the Buffalo run leads the ranking. In a slightly different theme last year, Clemson was fourth by 247Sports behind 'Sweet Home Alabama' at Crimson Tide games, Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition at the end of the third quarter and Ohio State's Dotting the 'i' pregame.

