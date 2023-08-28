Clemson set to show off new features in Death Valley next weekend

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson football program is set to play its 82nd season in Memorial Stadium as the Tigers take on Charleston Southern at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, just five days after the season kicks off in Durham on Labor Day. Clemson has made a number of enhancements to the gameday experience, which will continue to make it one worth repeating. BROWN FAMILY TIGER WALK “When you walk through Tiger Walk, there is no way you can’t be ready to play.” – Dabo Swinney Tiger Walk got a major upgrade, as the project, which runs through Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot), was completed in August. Tiger Walk has been a Clemson tradition since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach in 2008. The pathway now includes the names of all permanent Clemson Football captains and leads into the Oculus. The parking lot also received a number of safety upgrades and more than 100 trees were planted in the area. PREMIER GAMEDAY EXPERIENCES Ever want to run down the Hill, view the game from the field, or place a message on the scoreboard? Clemson’s new gameday offerings allow fans new experiences that offer you a front-row seat to the heart of Tiger Nation. Feel the thrill as the team runs down The Hill, and see what makes Clemson special. Secure your spot today for an unforgettable game day experience. This isn’t just football, it’s Clemson Football. A new corporate hospitality experience has also been added by the Rock, under the videoboard. FIELD-LEVEL SEATS A limited number of all-inclusive seats are now available in the west on a single-game basis. These seats are right next to the team’s tunnel and just steps from the action. NEW TEAM LOCKER ROOM The team locker room underwent its first major upgrade since 2006. The new team locker room now connects directly to the field via a new center tunnel and totals nearly 8,200 square feet of renovated space. Updates were also made to sports medicine, equipment and other operational spaces, including referee locker rooms, new photo workroom and added postgame interview space. NEW LOWER DECK SECTIONS New sections in the lower deck adjacent to the team tunnels provide new seating. Clemson’s new locker room renovations led to a new center tunnel in the west. NEW MASTERS CLUB ENTRY The Masters Club on the third floor of the west received a new entry and elevator on ground level on the north side of the Oculus, next to the team store. CONCESSIONS UPDATES Beginning this year, there will be more cashless options than ever at concession stands, allowing for quicker service and checkout experience. New point-of-sale systems will lead to shorter wait times and more efficient food service. GAME PRESENTATION Tweaks to the game presentations, from fireworks to video, have continued to refine the unforgettable stadium experience. This is Clemson’s second season with the new video, sound, and lighting systems, allowing for more command of the elements in enhancing the experience. From running down the Hill to the Fourth Quarter video, every minute has been carefully evaluated to optimize the show. HILL ENHANCEMENT Safety improvements have been made to the east side of the stadium, which includes new fencing and an additional staircase on the north side to aid in the entry and exit from the Hill. A new gate entry system has been added at the bottom of the Hill to help with pregame and postgame pedestrian flow. TRAFFIC ENHANCEMENT The widening of Perimeter Road from Highway 76 to Cherry Road continues, increasing capacity to two lanes in each direction when complete. The realignment of Old Stadium Road to Williamson Road also brings a new feature to the traffic and pedestrian flow. WOODLAND CEMETERY Pedestrian traffic is no longer available through Woodland Cemetery while renovations take place, including around the Gate 16 area. To learn more about the project and its history, visit its home page on clemson.edu.

