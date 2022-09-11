Clemson ranked No. 5 in updated AP Poll

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson stayed at No. 5 in this week's Associated Press top-25.

The top of the poll did see a change from analyzing the first two full weeks of the campaign, with Georgia (53 first-place votes) vaulting Alabama (9) at No. 1. Ohio State (1) and Michigan round out the top-4. Alabama had 44 first-place votes previously.

In their previous top-10, then No. 6 Texas A&M fell at home to Appalachian State, No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Marshall at home and No. 9 Baylor was defeated in overtime at BYU. More top-25 teams to fall included Florida (previously No. 12), Pitt (No. 17), Wisconsin (No. 19), and Houston (No. 25).

Leading to those lost votes, Alabama was taken to the wire after being a three-touchdown favorite at Texas, winning on a last-minute drive. The Longhorns went from unranked to No. 21 after the performance.

Other ranked ACC teams are Miami (13), NC State (16), Wake Forest (19) and Pitt (23).

The Coaches Poll has kept Clemson at No. 4 from the preseason through two full weeks of play.

In ESPN's advanced-metric measures, the Tigers are ranked No. 4 with the Football Power Index and No. 7 with the SP+ ($).

AP Poll - 9/11/22

1. Georgia (53)

2. Alabama (9)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Southern Cal

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. NC State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pitt

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1