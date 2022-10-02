Clemson ranked No. 5 in latest Coaches Poll

Clemson’s place in the latest Coaches Poll remained unchanged after the weekend.

No. 5 Clemson captured its second top-25 win in as many weeks with a victory over a unanimous No. 10 NC State, 30-20, at home. Top-ranked Georgia struggled but rallied late at Mizzou, 26-22, and therefore swapped spots at the top with Alabama, who pulled away from Arkansas on the road, 49-26. No. 3 Ohio State rolled over Rutgers, 49-10 and No. 4 Michigan kept Iowa at bay on the road, 27-14.

The ACC lost a couple of teams out of the Coaches Poll with FSU (31-21 to Wake Forest) and Pitt (26-21 to Georgia Tech) losing at home in conference action. NC State slipped only four spots to No. 14, Wake is up to No. 15 and Syracuse is No. 21.

Coaches Poll - 10/2

Rank Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Alabama 5-0 1568 34 2 1 1/2

2 Georgia 5-0 1545 23 1 -1 1/3

3 Ohio State 5-0 1492 7 3 — 2/3

4 Michigan 5-0 1374 0 4 — 4/6

5 Clemson 5-0 1352 0 5 — 4/5

6 Southern California 5-0 1247 0 6 — 6/15

7 Oklahoma State 4-0 1225 0 7 — 7/11

8 Tennessee 4-0 1142 0 9 1 8/NR

9 Mississippi 5-0 1082 0 11 2 9/24

10 Penn State 5-0 990 0 12 2 10/NR

11 Utah 4-1 919 0 13 2 8/15

12 Oregon 4-1 823 0 15 3 12/24

13 Kentucky 4-1 811 0 8 -5 8/21

14 NC State 4-1 732 0 10 -4 10/14

15 Wake Forest 4-1 668 0 21 6 15/21

16 Brigham Young 4-1 594 0 20 4 14/NR

17 Kansas 5-0 433 0 NR 10 17/NR

18 Texas Christian 4-0 425 0 NR 14 18/NR

19 UCLA 5-0 421 0 NR 19 19/NR

20 Kansas State 4-1 324 0 NR 10 20/NR

21 Syracuse 5-0 306 0 25 4 21/NR

22 Baylor 3-2 230 0 14 -8 8/22

23 Mississippi State 4-1 194 0 NR 12 23/NR

24 Washington 4-1 161 0 18 -6 18/NR

25 Arkansas 3-2 141 0 19 -6 10/25

Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others rec. votes: Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.