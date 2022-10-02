|
Clemson ranked No. 5 in latest Coaches Poll
Clemson’s place in the latest Coaches Poll remained unchanged after the weekend.
No. 5 Clemson captured its second top-25 win in as many weeks with a victory over a unanimous No. 10 NC State, 30-20, at home. Top-ranked Georgia struggled but rallied late at Mizzou, 26-22, and therefore swapped spots at the top with Alabama, who pulled away from Arkansas on the road, 49-26. No. 3 Ohio State rolled over Rutgers, 49-10 and No. 4 Michigan kept Iowa at bay on the road, 27-14.
The ACC lost a couple of teams out of the Coaches Poll with FSU (31-21 to Wake Forest) and Pitt (26-21 to Georgia Tech) losing at home in conference action. NC State slipped only four spots to No. 14, Wake is up to No. 15 and Syracuse is No. 21.
Coaches Poll - 10/2
Rank Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo
1 Alabama 5-0 1568 34 2 1 1/2
2 Georgia 5-0 1545 23 1 -1 1/3
3 Ohio State 5-0 1492 7 3 — 2/3
4 Michigan 5-0 1374 0 4 — 4/6
5 Clemson 5-0 1352 0 5 — 4/5
6 Southern California 5-0 1247 0 6 — 6/15
7 Oklahoma State 4-0 1225 0 7 — 7/11
8 Tennessee 4-0 1142 0 9 1 8/NR
9 Mississippi 5-0 1082 0 11 2 9/24
10 Penn State 5-0 990 0 12 2 10/NR
11 Utah 4-1 919 0 13 2 8/15
12 Oregon 4-1 823 0 15 3 12/24
13 Kentucky 4-1 811 0 8 -5 8/21
14 NC State 4-1 732 0 10 -4 10/14
15 Wake Forest 4-1 668 0 21 6 15/21
16 Brigham Young 4-1 594 0 20 4 14/NR
17 Kansas 5-0 433 0 NR 10 17/NR
18 Texas Christian 4-0 425 0 NR 14 18/NR
19 UCLA 5-0 421 0 NR 19 19/NR
20 Kansas State 4-1 324 0 NR 10 20/NR
21 Syracuse 5-0 306 0 25 4 21/NR
22 Baylor 3-2 230 0 14 -8 8/22
23 Mississippi State 4-1 194 0 NR 12 23/NR
24 Washington 4-1 161 0 18 -6 18/NR
25 Arkansas 3-2 141 0 19 -6 10/25
Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.
Others rec. votes: Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.