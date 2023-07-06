Clemson position group ranked in Top 10 nationally by 247Sports

247Sports examined the most talented position groups in the nation and one Clemson defensive group made the Top 10. That is Clemson's talented linebacker group, anchored by a pair of projected first-round selections in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, which 247sports ranked the No. 7 overall position group in the nation. "You're not going to find a team with two multi-faceted linebackers at the heightened skill level the Tigers possess. This is what makes Clemson's linebacker corp the nation's best. Per PFF, Trotter was the only Power Five linebacker last season with 80-plus grades as a pass rusher and in pass coverage. He can do it all and had an interception return for a touchdown against Spencer Rattler. Carter had more interceptions and deflected passes (seven total) than any player within the Power Five ranks at his position," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. ESPN recently ranked Carter as the top linebacker prospect in the entire projected 2024 NFL draft class. "He's the perfect Will," said one scout to ESPN, adding that Carter "affects offenses in every phase of the game. He's smaller, but he's a [Shaquille] Leonard-type player." Trotter had high marks with Miller as well, but he liked Carter a little bit more. "Trotter, the son of a former NFL great of the same name, is your classic Mike linebacker at 6-foot and 230 pounds. He's a thumper with range and versatility, evident by his 8.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 91 tackles in 2022," Miller said. "Both players carry a first-round grade heading into the season, but Carter's versatility and every-down presence give him the slight edge." Carter is a former 5-star prospect who was rated as high as the No. 17 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports. In a first year as a starter, he garnered fourth-team All-America honors from Phil Steele and first-team All-ACC marks from multiple outlets with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff, with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all start Trotter was rated as high as the No. 7 overall prospect in his class by ESPN and he played his most last season as well, earning second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. Wade Woodaz emerged as a 3-star prospect to play some key snaps last year and is in line to play more in 2023. More four-star prospects in the linebacker roster include Dee Crayton, TJ Dudley and Jamal Anderson. The other ACC position group ranked was Miami's safeties at No. 12.

