CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson named among schools to share 2023 AFCA Academic Achievement Award

Clemson named among schools to share 2023 AFCA Academic Achievement Award
by - 2023 Dec 8 14:09

WACO, TEX. — Arkansas State, Buffalo, Clemson, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Navy, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, South Alabama, UTSA, and Virginia will share the American Football Coaches Asso­­ciation’s 2023 Aca­demic Achieve­ment Award. The Memphis Touchdown Club presents the annual award, which is sponsored by BSN Sports.

All 13 schools shared the highest graduation rate for members of their 2016 freshman football student-athlete classes. This is Northwestern’s 12th honor, Notre Dame’s 10th, Virginia’s fourth and Clemson’s third. Kansas State, Louisville and Navy are receiving their second honor while Arkansas State, Buffalo, Iowa State, North Carolina, South Alabama, and UTSA are receiving the award for the first time. The award will be presented during the Honors Luncheon on Monday, January 8, at the 2024 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year’s award marks the 12th time the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) one-year formula has been used to select the winner. From 1981 to 2007, the award was presented based on a formula used by the College Football Association and the AFCA. From 2008-17, the criteria for the AFCA’s Academic Achievement Award was based on the highest NCAA GSR, and a Federal Graduation Rate of 75 percent or better. For 2018 and 2019, the AFCA used the NCAA’s single-year APR. The AFCA returned to the GSR one-year formula in 2022.

The GSR is based on a six-year graduation window for student-athletes and holds institutions accountable for transfer students, unlike the federal graduation rate. The GSR also accounts for midyear enrollees and non-scholarship students at schools that do not offer athletics aid. Under GSR calculation, institutions are not penalized for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing. These outgoing transfers are passed to the receiving institution’s GSR cohort.

The Academic Achievement Award was established by the College Football Association in 1981. The award recognized the CFA-member Football Bowl Subdivision institution with the highest graduation rate among members of its football team. When the CFA disbanded in 1997, the AFCA stepped in to present the award.

Past Academic Achievement Award Winners

1981: Duke*

1982: Notre Dame*

1983: Notre Dame*

1984: Duke, Notre Dame*

1985: Virginia*

1986: Virginia*

1987: Duke*

1988: Notre Dame*

1989: Kentucky*

1990: Duke*

1991: Notre Dame*

1992: Boston College, TCU*

1993: Duke*

1994: Duke*

1995: Boston College, Duke, Wake Forest*

1996:  Boston College, Duke, Vanderbilt*

1997: Duke*

1998: Northwestern

1999: Duke

2000: Syracuse

2001: Notre Dame, Vanderbilt

2002: Northwestern

2003: Duke

2004: Boston College, Northwestern

2005: Duke, Northwestern

2006: SMU

2007: Northwestern, Notre Dame

2008: Vanderbilt

2009: Notre Dame, Miami (Fla.)

2010: Northwestern, Rice

2011: Boise State, Miami (Ohio)

2012: Northwestern, Stanford

2013: Georgia, Rice, Stanford, Tulane

2014: Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford

2015: Duke, Vanderbilt

2016: Miami (Fla.), Northwestern, Stanford

2017: Alabama, Cincinnati, Middle Tennessee State, Northwestern, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

2018: Clemson, Kansas State, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh

2019: Air Force, Alabama, Clemson, Louisville, Rice, Utah

2020: no award given

2021: no award given

2022: Air Force, Boston College, Navy, Northwestern, Stanford, Toledo, Vanderbilt

Most Awards: Duke, 14; Northwestern, 12; Notre Dame, 10; Boston College, 5; Stanford, 5; Vanderbilt, 5; Virginia, 4; Clemson, 3; Rice, 3.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto
No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto
Clemson named among schools to share 2023 AFCA Academic Achievement Award
Clemson named among schools to share 2023 AFCA Academic Achievement Award
Clemson star midfielder named United Soccer Coaches All-American
Clemson star midfielder named United Soccer Coaches All-American
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts