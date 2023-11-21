CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson makes College Football Playoff rankings debut
Clemson football made its College Football Playoff rankings debut on Tuesday.

The Tigers are No. 24 after improving to 7-4 on the season with a 31-20 win over UNC.

Clemson has won three in a row, including wins over recent Playoff-ranked teams in Notre Dame (currently No. 18) and North Carolina (No. 20 last week).

Dabo Swinney's Tigers hadn't appeared in a nationally-recognized Top 25 this season since the Coaches Poll in Week 3. Clemson ranked 31st in voting points in the AP and Coaches polls this week.

Clemson was No. 7 in the final CFP rankings for 2022 after starting No. 4. The Tigers made their 2021 CFP ranking debut in Week 13 (No. 23) and finished No. 19.

Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. LSU

15. Arizona

16. Oregon State

17. Iowa

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Tennessee

22. NC State

23. Tulane

24. Clemson

25. Liberty

