Clemson makes College Football Playoff rankings debut
Clemson football made its College Football Playoff rankings debut on Tuesday.
The Tigers are No. 24 after improving to 7-4 on the season with a 31-20 win over UNC. Clemson has won three in a row, including wins over recent Playoff-ranked teams in Notre Dame (currently No. 18) and North Carolina (No. 20 last week). Dabo Swinney's Tigers hadn't appeared in a nationally-recognized Top 25 this season since the Coaches Poll in Week 3. Clemson ranked 31st in voting points in the AP and Coaches polls this week. Clemson was No. 7 in the final CFP rankings for 2022 after starting No. 4. The Tigers made their 2021 CFP ranking debut in Week 13 (No. 23) and finished No. 19. Playoff Top 25 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Washington 5. Florida State 6. Oregon 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Missouri 10. Louisville 11. Penn State 12. Ole Miss 13. Oklahoma 14. LSU 15. Arizona 16. Oregon State 17. Iowa 18. Notre Dame 19. Kansas State 20. Oklahoma State 21. Tennessee 22. NC State 23. Tulane 24. Clemson 25. Liberty Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 58 all-time):
Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 58 all-time):
