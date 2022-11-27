CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson hung on to the last spot in the AP top-10 this week.
Clemson hung on to the last spot in the AP top-10 this week.

Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
by - Sunday, November 27, 2022, 1:50 PM

Upheaval in the top-10 of the Associated Press ranking -- Clemson included in that with a surprising 31-30 home loss to rival South Carolina -- provided plenty of movement this week.

Clemson dropped three spots to No. 10 in this week's AP Poll.

ACC Championship opponent UNC hung on to a No. 24 ranking. FSU is up to No. 14.

The Tigers (10-2) and Tar Heels (9-3) play for the ACC title at 8 p.m. on ABC Saturday in Charlotte.

AP Poll - 11/27

1. Georgia 1570 (58)

2. Michigan 1516 (5)

3. TCU 1449

4. USC 1382

5. Ohio State 1313

6. Alabama 1242

7. Tennessee 1195

8. Penn State 1131

9. Washington 1048

10. Clemson 928

11. LSU 874

12. Utah 849

13. Kansas State 815

14. Florida State 730

15. Oregon 701

16. Oregon State 662

17. UCLA 618

18. Tulane 551

19. Notre Dame 384

20. South Carolina 358

21. Texas 316

22. UCF 145

23. UTSA 145

24. North Carolina 114

25. Miss. St. 99

Others receiving votes:

Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll
Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest