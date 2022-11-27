|
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
|Sunday, November 27, 2022, 1:50 PM-
Upheaval in the top-10 of the Associated Press ranking -- Clemson included in that with a surprising 31-30 home loss to rival South Carolina -- provided plenty of movement this week.
Clemson dropped three spots to No. 10 in this week's AP Poll.
ACC Championship opponent UNC hung on to a No. 24 ranking. FSU is up to No. 14.
The Tigers (10-2) and Tar Heels (9-3) play for the ACC title at 8 p.m. on ABC Saturday in Charlotte.
AP Poll - 11/27
1. Georgia 1570 (58)
2. Michigan 1516 (5)
3. TCU 1449
4. USC 1382
5. Ohio State 1313
6. Alabama 1242
7. Tennessee 1195
8. Penn State 1131
9. Washington 1048
10. Clemson 928
11. LSU 874
12. Utah 849
13. Kansas State 815
14. Florida State 730
15. Oregon 701
16. Oregon State 662
17. UCLA 618
18. Tulane 551
19. Notre Dame 384
20. South Carolina 358
21. Texas 316
22. UCF 145
23. UTSA 145
24. North Carolina 114
25. Miss. St. 99
Others receiving votes:
Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1