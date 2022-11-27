Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10

Upheaval in the top-10 of the Associated Press ranking -- Clemson included in that with a surprising 31-30 home loss to rival South Carolina -- provided plenty of movement this week.

Clemson dropped three spots to No. 10 in this week's AP Poll.

ACC Championship opponent UNC hung on to a No. 24 ranking. FSU is up to No. 14.

The Tigers (10-2) and Tar Heels (9-3) play for the ACC title at 8 p.m. on ABC Saturday in Charlotte.

AP Poll - 11/27

1. Georgia 1570 (58)

2. Michigan 1516 (5)

3. TCU 1449

4. USC 1382

5. Ohio State 1313

6. Alabama 1242

7. Tennessee 1195

8. Penn State 1131

9. Washington 1048

10. Clemson 928

11. LSU 874

12. Utah 849

13. Kansas State 815

14. Florida State 730

15. Oregon 701

16. Oregon State 662

17. UCLA 618

18. Tulane 551

19. Notre Dame 384

20. South Carolina 358

21. Texas 316

22. UCF 145

23. UTSA 145

24. North Carolina 114

25. Miss. St. 99

Others receiving votes:

Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1