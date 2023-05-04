Clemson drops spot in CBS, Athletic post-spring rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson dropped a spot in the post-spring preseason updates for CBS Sports and The Athletic this week. In comparison to some outlooks, The Athletic has the starkest difference with a No. 16 ranking going into the summer ($). "Dabo Swinney’s program remains at or near the top of the ACC, but he’s not stockpiling offensive talent like he used to," said Athletic CFB editor Stewart Mandel. "New OC Garrett Riley from TCU does inherit quarterback Cade Klubnik and RBs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, but the Tigers’ receivers were underwhelming in the spring game. The Tigers should field another stingy defense, though, led by All-Americans DT Tyler Davis and LB Jeremiah Trotter and standout S Andrew Mukuba. Five-star freshman DT Peter Woods stole the show throughout spring." Georgia paces the list there, followed by LSU, Michigan and Southern Cal. The top scheduled Clemson opponent is Florida State, at No. 8, followed by Notre Dame (11) and North Carolina (22). The Tigers host the Seminoles on Sept. 23. "Mike Norvell has assembled FSU’s most talented roster in years, led on offense by dynamic QB Jordan Travis, RB Trey Benson and WR Johnny Wilson. Transfer tight ends Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Division II) and offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) had impressive springs. Preseason All-America DE Jared Verse, DT Fabian Lovett, LB Kalen DeLoach and S Akeem Dent return from last year’s top-15 defense. Coveted transfer DT Braden Fiske (Western Michigan) should have a big impact," said Mandel. Over at CBS, Clemson hung on to the last spot in the top-10. "A pivotal year for the Clemson dynasty. Yes, there is still a Clemson dynasty. Dabo Swinney swung for the fences when he landed the hottest offensive coordinator in the business snagging Garrett Riley from TCU. It will be up to Riley to shape Cade Klubnik into a difference maker. The defense is stout despite the loss of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy in the first round. It's playoff or bust for the defending ACC champs," Dennis Dodd said. FSU is seventh there, with Notre Dame ninth, North Carolina 18th and South Carolina 20th. "Life couldn't be better for Shane Beamer. The upsets of Tennessee and Clemson were historic. The third-year coach doubled his salary after an eight-win season. Spencer Rattler returns to spark the offense that had its highest-scoring season since 2014. The issue is a defense that gave up 29 points per game," said Dodd.

Features Breaking Daily Digest