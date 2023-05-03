CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson vaults up ESPN 2023 college football ranking
2023 May 3

Clemson surged in ESPN's post-spring preseason 2023 college football rankings.

The Tigers moved up six spots to No. 9 overall.

"Clemson's program seemed to be slipping, and coach Dabo Swinney responded by making one of the biggest hires of the offseason," ESPN's Mark Schlabach said. "New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who helped lead TCU to the CFP national championship game in 2022, was lured away to get the most out of quarterback Cade Klubnik. Because of injuries at receiver and the offensive line, Clemson fans didn't get a full look at Riley's version of the Air Raid offense this spring.

"Clemson's defense is going to be dominant. Freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods made a big impression this spring and will play on a very talented line. Swinney referred to him as a 'Halley's Comet' because of his physical skills and mental traits."

Notably ahead of Clemson, however, are the Florida State Seminoles, at No. 3.

"Florida State believes quarterback Jordan Travis is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, and coach Mike Norvell added a couple of key pieces to give him more options this season," Schlabach wrote. "Jaheim Bell (South Carolina) and Kyle Morlock (Division II Shorter) are big upgrades at tight end. Receiver Kentron Poitier seems ready to break out and freshman Vandrevius Jacobs is another budding star on the perimeter. Braden Fiske, a Western Michigan transfer, and edge rusher Patrick Payton performed well in the spring, which should be big for a defensive line that already includes star pass-rusher Jared Verse."

Clemson has won the last seven meetings with the Seminoles and hosts them on Sept. 30, but in a first season without divisions, if they finish with the top-two records in the league -- they can rematch in Charlotte's ACC Championship Game come December.

The full ESPN top-4 is Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Southern Cal.

For more scheduled opponents, Notre Dame is No. 13 and North Carolina is No. 21.

