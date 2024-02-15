Clemson defensive tackle arrested

According to Pickens County court records, Capehart posted a $10,000 bond for the weapons charge and $232.50 on the traffic charge.

According to the South Carolina Code of Laws section 16-23-420(a), “It is unlawful for a person to possess a firearm of any kind on any premises or property owned, operated, or controlled by a private or public school, without the express permission of the authorities in charge of the premises or property.”

Clemson Athletics released the following statement.

"He is not presently participating in team activities while awaiting completion of all league and university processes," the statement read.

Capehart is still enrolled at Clemson.

In 2023, Capehart had 16 tackles, including five for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

During his time at Clemson, he has 32 tackles including nine for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 302 snaps over 34 career games.

He is a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection and two-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree.

Out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player from the state of South Carolina.