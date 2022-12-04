Clemson DB to enter transfer portal

|
Clemson DB Fred Davis to enter transfer portal
Clemson junior cornerback Fred Davis announced on Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal.
"I’m officially entering the transfer portal on Dec 5th." Davis tweeted.
In 2022, Davis had 15 tackles, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
While at Clemson, he had 34 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a fumble recovery, and four pass breakups.
He was a four-star recruit in high school at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, FL.
I’m officially entering the transfer portal on Dec 5th. pic.twitter.com/IFf9PJtyDA— FD2 (@__FredDavis) December 4, 2022
