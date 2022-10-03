BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Allen and Wilkins had to be separted after the play (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)
Allen and Wilkins had to be separted after the play (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)

Christian Wilkins fined for grabbing Josh Allen near groin
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 3, Mon 11:19

Miami Dolphins standout defensive lineman Christian Wilkins has been fined $13,261 for grabbing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen near the groin area during the contest.

Wilkins denies any wrongdoing and will appeal the fine.

He has 22 tackles on the season.

"It is what it is. He is a competitor. He's been known for that, going back to college. I should know that and shouldn't let it get the best of me, but sometimes you see red, and things like that happen," Allen said recently on Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt’s podcast.

Allen wants to move on and just play football.

"I'm not here to make any claims or throw anybody under the bus, but I shouldn't have let the emotions get the best of me."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-FSU
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-FSU
Christian Wilkins fined for grabbing Josh Allen near groin
Christian Wilkins fined for grabbing Josh Allen near groin
Playing time breakdown: Young players stepping into key roles at receiver, in secondary
Playing time breakdown: Young players stepping into key roles at receiver, in secondary
2022 Subway ACC football championship tickets now on sale
2022 Subway ACC football championship tickets now on sale
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest