Christian Wilkins fined for grabbing Josh Allen near groin

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Miami Dolphins standout defensive lineman Christian Wilkins has been fined $13,261 for grabbing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen near the groin area during the contest.

Wilkins denies any wrongdoing and will appeal the fine.

He has 22 tackles on the season.

"It is what it is. He is a competitor. He's been known for that, going back to college. I should know that and shouldn't let it get the best of me, but sometimes you see red, and things like that happen," Allen said recently on Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt’s podcast.

Allen wants to move on and just play football.

"I'm not here to make any claims or throw anybody under the bus, but I shouldn't have let the emotions get the best of me."