Cade Klubnik's ranking among 247Sports' top Power 5 starting QBs

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports ranked all of the Power 5 starting QBs for the 2023 season, where Clemson's Cade Klubnik ranked just outside the Top 25. Going in his second career start come Labor Day at Duke, Klubnik checked in at No. 27 overall. Klubnik was the No. 1 QB in the 2022 class and played 224 snaps last season, taking over the starting role with an MVP performance in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina. He finished with a 61 completion rate on passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions over 10 games. He ran the ball 42 times for 139 yards and two scores as well. November home opposition and UNC QB Drake Maye is No. 1. "Entering his second season as the starter in Chapel Hill, Drake Maye gets my vote for college football's top quarterback," said 247Sports' Clint Brewster. "It's nearly impossible to find a weakness in Maye's game as a 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback that has the mind of Peyton Manning and the passing skillset of Josh Allen. I could literally watch tape of him all day. Maye threw for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and also ran for 698 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2022. The former five-star recruit will polish off his redshirt sophomore season this fall and bolt to the NFL." Clemson is also set to face No. 3 on the list, Notre Dame's Sam Hartman, at home in November. South Carolina's Spencer Ratter is No. 12 and Florida State's Jordan Travis is No. 13, followed by former Clemson offer and son of Clemson volunteer coach Chad Morris, Chandler Morris, at TCU. Clemson's opening opposing QB is No. 19 with Duke's Riley Leonard. "Leonard is a surging quarterback that NFL executives are starting to notice. He's got great size, mobility and leadership for the Blue Devils, not mention he's helping lead Duke to its most wins in quite some time. Leonard has an extremely high upside and should keep improving as a passer through 2023," said Brewster. More players on Clemson's 2023 slate ranked include Syracuse's Garrett Shrader (28), Miami's Tyler Van Dyke (38), Wake Forest's Mitch Griffis (53), NC State's Brennan Armstrong (56) and Georgia Tech's Zach Pyron (64). Former Clemson QB and now Oregon State signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei is No. 36.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest