Breaking: Game time, TV channel narrowed down for Clemson-Miami

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 21. Saturday, Oct. 21 Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon ET on ACC Network Pitt at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network Duke at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 10/14 Clemson at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 10/14 ACC Notes The ACC has three undefeated teams in Florida State (5-0), Louisville (6-0), and North Carolina (5-0) – tied for the most among any FBS conference. Three of the 13 undefeated teams in the FBS are in the ACC. The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). With another game announced for ABC for Week 8 (Oct. 21), the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football" – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 25 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first eight weeks of the season. To date, 18 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 26 games. Of the 18 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured. ACC football led the Power 5 in windows and average viewership on ABC through the first four weeks of the season. In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week. Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1. Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.

