Breaking: Clemson updates travel list for ACC title game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson and North Carolina are about to face off for the 2022 ACC title on an 8 pm ABC broadcast.

The actual kickoff should be around 8:14 pm ET.

The Tigers announced their travel list for Saturday moments ago, and a few initial thoughts is that defensive back Fred Davis is not included.

Receiver Will Taylor is dressed for tonight's game and going through warmups.

Beaux Collins is here on the sidelines but was previously announced as out for the season and not dressed out.

Check out the full travel list below: