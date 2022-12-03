BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Breaking: Clemson updates travel list for ACC title game

Breaking: Clemson updates travel list for ACC title game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 3, Sat 18:55

Clemson and North Carolina are about to face off for the 2022 ACC title on an 8 pm ABC broadcast.

The actual kickoff should be around 8:14 pm ET.

The Tigers announced their travel list for Saturday moments ago, and a few initial thoughts is that defensive back Fred Davis is not included.

Receiver Will Taylor is dressed for tonight's game and going through warmups.

Beaux Collins is here on the sidelines but was previously announced as out for the season and not dressed out.

Check out the full travel list below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson updates travel list for ACC title game
Clemson updates travel list for ACC title game
IPTAY and Clemson athletics announce largest gift in IPTAY history
IPTAY and Clemson athletics announce largest gift in IPTAY history
WATCH: Pregame on-field interview with Dabo Swinney
WATCH: Pregame on-field interview with Dabo Swinney
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-UNC ACC Championship
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-UNC ACC Championship
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest