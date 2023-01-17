Athletic mock has Bryan Bresee picked first among Tiger NFL draft prospects

Clemson defensive line standouts Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are slated to be in the group that's the first to hit the field for Indianapolis' NFL combine on March 3.

Money is to be made for both with each not coming off of their best Clemson campaign going into the NFL draft. There is no question the talent is there, however, for the two former 5-star prospects and The Athletic's Dane Brugler has both going in the top-14 selections ($).

That starts with Bresee going No. 12 overall to Houston.

"The Texans drafted their quarterback earlier and now they address the defensive line. After his Freshman All-America season in 2020, Bryan Bresee totaled just 27 tackles over the past two years as he battled injuries and personal tragedy. But, as long as the medicals check out, he is an explosive player worthy of a spot in the top half of Round 1," said Brugler.

Two picks later, Murphy, who has drawn some top-5 projections around the Web, projects to the New England Patriots.

"Smooth, strong and long, Myles Murphy has a lot of the traits that would appeal to Bill Belichick. Given his expected testing numbers at the scouting combine, Murphy will create buzz throughout the process, even though his rush plan and setup are still in the development phase," Brugler said.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson is picked to follow in the footsteps of Clemson pro Tee Higgins as the first pick of day two of the draft, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Giving up Chase Claypool for an ultra-athletic linebacker like Trenton Simpson? I think the Steelers would be happy with that outcome," Brugler said of the pick Pittsburgh received from the Chicago Bears.