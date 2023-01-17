CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Bryan Bresee will have his chance soon to show scouts his athletic ability.
Bryan Bresee will have his chance soon to show scouts his athletic ability.

Athletic mock has Bryan Bresee picked first among Tiger NFL draft prospects
by - 2023 Jan 17, Tue 11:32

Clemson defensive line standouts Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are slated to be in the group that's the first to hit the field for Indianapolis' NFL combine on March 3.

Money is to be made for both with each not coming off of their best Clemson campaign going into the NFL draft. There is no question the talent is there, however, for the two former 5-star prospects and The Athletic's Dane Brugler has both going in the top-14 selections ($).

That starts with Bresee going No. 12 overall to Houston.

"The Texans drafted their quarterback earlier and now they address the defensive line. After his Freshman All-America season in 2020, Bryan Bresee totaled just 27 tackles over the past two years as he battled injuries and personal tragedy. But, as long as the medicals check out, he is an explosive player worthy of a spot in the top half of Round 1," said Brugler.

Two picks later, Murphy, who has drawn some top-5 projections around the Web, projects to the New England Patriots.

"Smooth, strong and long, Myles Murphy has a lot of the traits that would appeal to Bill Belichick. Given his expected testing numbers at the scouting combine, Murphy will create buzz throughout the process, even though his rush plan and setup are still in the development phase," Brugler said.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson is picked to follow in the footsteps of Clemson pro Tee Higgins as the first pick of day two of the draft, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Giving up Chase Claypool for an ultra-athletic linebacker like Trenton Simpson? I think the Steelers would be happy with that outcome," Brugler said of the pick Pittsburgh received from the Chicago Bears.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Athletic mock has Bryan Bresee picked first among Tiger NFL draft prospects
Athletic mock has Bryan Bresee picked first among Tiger NFL draft prospects
Four Clemson games land in ESPN top-50 of 2022 season
Four Clemson games land in ESPN top-50 of 2022 season
WATCH: Snowball fight breaks out during Dabo Swinney's recruiting visit
WATCH: Snowball fight breaks out during Dabo Swinney's recruiting visit
Former Clemson QB announces next transfer destination
Former Clemson QB announces next transfer destination
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest