Tigers look to rebound at NC State

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball (9-5, 1-2 ACC) looks to bounce back on the road at NC State (8-7, 1-3) Saturday.

Tipoff in PNC Arena is set for 12:04 p.m. ET. Tom Werme and Mike Gminski will call the broadcast for RSN. Tim Bourret and Jim Davis will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers had a four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday at home in a 75-65 loss to Virginia, which came after a layoff going back to Dec. 22 due to a COVID postponement on Duke's part.

Clemson notes

• PJ Hall is one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. Hall is +10.8 in PPG, +4.1 in RPG, +1.5 in APG and has added nearly a block per game. Hall has increased his 3-point shooting by 20.0 percent and despite the increased work load is shooting 46.3 percent this season, including a 50.8 effective field goal percentage.

• Hall’s 22.6 PER (Player Efficiency Rating) is second amongst sophomores in the ACC this season.

• Clemson won its road ACC opener at Virginia, 67-50, on Dec. 22.

• Clemson and NC State will match up for the 161st time.

• The Tigers are 14-51 all time at NC State. Their last win on the road was a 68-57 win during the 2014-15 season.

• Clemson has won two-of-the-last-three games in the series and won the last matchup in 2020-21.

• The Tigers prevailed over the Wolfpack 74-70 in overtime last season.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 12/0 2.8 1.3 0.4 7.6

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 14/14 11.1 3.2 2.1 31.7

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 14/0 3.2 1.8 1.0 15.6

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 14/14 9.7 1.9 3.2 28.7

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 14/14 12.0 6.1 1.4 28.3

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 11/0 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.3

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/0 5.4 1.8 0.4 14.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 14/14 11.8 6.9 2.1 29.4

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 14/14 14.3 6.1 1.6 27.2

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 14/0 4.6 3.4 2.4 18.7