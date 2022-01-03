BREAKING

Tigers fall to No. 24 North Carolina
by - Monday, January 3, 2022, 8:30 AM
Clemson lost to a talented UNC squad (Photo via Clemson WBB Twitter)

Chapel Hill, N.C. – Delicia Washington scored 16 points to surpass 1500 for her career, but a 22-6 second quarter run proved to be the difference, as Clemson fell 81-62 to #24 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The win moves the Tar Heels to 13-0 (3-0 ACC) while the loss drops the Tigers to 6-8 (0-3 ACC).

Washington led the Tigers with 16, while Amari Robinson and Kiara Lewis were the only other two Tigers in double-figures. Hannah Hank led the team on the boards with eight, while Washington had seven.

The Tigers got a combined nine points from Hank and Washington and withstood an early Carolina run to end the first quarter down 22-13. Clemson cut the lead to four at 24-20 in the second quarter, but the Tar Heels ended the quarter on a 22-6 run to take a 46-42 lead into halftime.

The teams traded points in the third quarter and the Tigers went into the game’s final period trailing 68-47. Clemson cut the lead to 14 in the fourth, but wouldn’t come any closer, falling 81-62 to the Tar Heels.

Deja Kelly led all scorers with 31 points, while Anya Poole pulled down 13 rebounds for North Carolina.

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, traveling to Tallahassee, Fla., for a matchup with Florida State.

