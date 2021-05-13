Clemson center to transfer
by - Thursday, May 13, 2021, 4:53 PM
Kidd had enrolled with Clemson early. (ACC photo)
Clemson freshman center Lynn Kidd has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

Kidd reclassified to the 2020 class from 2021 last summer to enroll for last season. He saw action in seven games, scoring a season-best four points against Florida State.

The IMG Academy product was rated as a four-star prospect and top-100 overall (No. 77).

Kidd picked Clemson over Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Auburn and Florida.

He is a second underclassman to transfer out, joining former top-100 prospect Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Former incoming signee Lucas Taylor requested and received a release from his letter of intent as well.

Al.com's Matt Zenitz was first to report.

