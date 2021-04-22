Clemson commit changes enrollment timeline

TigerNet Staff by

Ben Middlebrooks Forward TigerNet: (3.00) (3.00)

Height: 6-11 Weight: 190 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Calvary Christian HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

24/7:

#28 , #18 FL #28 , #18 FL 6-11190Fort Lauderdale, FL (Calvary Christian HS)2022

Clemson forward commitment Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) announced a change of plans in his enrollment on Thursday.

Middlebrooks, who committed earlier this week, originally was set to reclassify and enroll for this upcoming season, but he has since changed that timeline.

"I’m 100% committed to Clemson, but after talking with my coaches I’ve decided to go 2022," he said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-11 prospect was named to the Broward 5A-1A first team after averaging 20.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season.

He is expected to play for Calvary Christian (Fla.) after playing for Westminster Academy recently.

I’m 100% committed to Clemson, but after talking with my coaches I’ve decided to go 2022. — Ben Middlebrooks (@benmiddle5) April 22, 2021