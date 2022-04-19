Former Clemson guard announces transfer destination
by - 2022 Apr 19, Tue 20:52
Honor is going to play for a different kind of Tigers to close his career.
Honor is going to play for a different kind of Tigers to close his career.

Former Clemson guard Nick Honor announced his transfer destination on Tuesday.

Honor is headed to the SEC to play with the Missouri Tigers.

Honor started 25 games this past season, averaging 7.7 points and 2.4 assists. He played in 57 games in all as a Tiger after sitting out a season after a transfer from Fordham, averaging 7.9 points per game.

Honor has averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists over 89 career games.

