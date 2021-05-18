Former Clemson center commits to ACC school

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson top-100 center prospect Lynn Kidd will be facing the Tigers soon.

The 4-star IMG Academy product announced a commitment to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Kidd reclassified to the 2020 class from 2021 last summer to enroll for last season with Clemson. He played in seven games, scoring a season-best four points against Florida State.

He was a second underclassman transfer out, after Olivier-Maxence Prosper left for Marquette earlier this spring.

Virginia Tech went from tied for ninth to third place in the conference last season under second-year coach Mike Young.