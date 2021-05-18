Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
by - 2021 May 18, Tue 16:39
Kidd is staying in the ACC.
Kidd is staying in the ACC.

Former Clemson top-100 center prospect Lynn Kidd will be facing the Tigers soon.

The 4-star IMG Academy product announced a commitment to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Kidd reclassified to the 2020 class from 2021 last summer to enroll for last season with Clemson. He played in seven games, scoring a season-best four points against Florida State.

He was a second underclassman transfer out, after Olivier-Maxence Prosper left for Marquette earlier this spring.

Virginia Tech went from tied for ninth to third place in the conference last season under second-year coach Mike Young.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Why bc he went to a better program?
 TD Tigers
spacer Exactly!
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 bowlhunter®
spacer You are such a great fan!***
 Judge Keller®
spacer You have your head in the sand
 under11par®
spacer I thought the ACC was awful and conference finish doesn’t matter.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Just like losing in the first round of the ACCT doesn't matter.
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: You are such a great fan!***
 clemzn1981
spacer He got off of a sinking ship.***
 Row86®
spacer Re: You are such a great fan!***
 PellsYell®
spacer Being a good fan means accepting the mediocrity?***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer An actual fan doesn’t say that a player will get better coaching elsewhere.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Dude you are clueless...We have transfers leaving us for...
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 clemzn1981
spacer THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 nctigs
spacer Re: THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 deroberts
spacer Hall averaged 3.5 points per game.
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 PetesPonies
spacer ST summarizes and EMPHASIZES
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: THAT'S OKAY BROWNLEE IS BUILDING A
 Clemson mountaineers
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 Moontiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 nctigs
spacer He also may have smartly explored his options and decided
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
 outlaw1081
spacer Anyone in Tiger Band interested in basketball?
 andylayne®
Read all 31 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
