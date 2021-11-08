Clemson men's basketball set for home opener

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson men's basketball opens its season on Tuesday at home versus Presbyterian.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:02 p.m. ET. Pete Yanity and Kelly Gramlich will call the broadcast for ACCNX. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• Clemson was picked to finish 11th in the ACC this season by select media, however, the Tigers have outperformed the preseason poll rankings in eight of Brad Brownell’s 11 seasons in Tigertown.

• Clemson finished the 2020-21 season 16-8 overall, including 10-6 in the ACC. The Tigers finished tied for fifth in the league during the regular season - a five-place improvement from preseason rankings to final standings.

• The five-place improvement was tied for the second-best in the league with Georgia Tech (picked ninth, finished fourth).

• The Tigers earned their 13th NCAA Tournament berth in program history and second in the last four years (in the three if you include the 2020 postseason being canceled).

• Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 200th game as Clemson’s coach and stands at 201 wins all-time in charge of the Tigers.

• Clemson’s next victory against a ranked opponent will be its 100th in program history.

• Hunter Tyson broke through with a career year of production on the court. Tyson averaged career-highs in points (7.5 ppg), rebounds (4.2 rpg), field goal percentage (.465), three-point percentage (.431) and free throw percentage (.771). Tyson made a career high 12 starts.

• Tyson posted seven double-digit scoring games, including three-straight to end the season. He scored a season-high 16 points on three occasions, including in wins over North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

• Al-Amir Dawes built off of a stellar freshman campaign in 2020-21. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Dawes shot a career-best from the floor (.421) and from three (.394).

• Dawes scored a season-high 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3FG) and dished five assists in a win over Pitt (March 6).

• Nick Honor played his first season in a Clemson uniform in 2020-21. Honor finished third on the team in scoring (8.1 points per game). He averaged 2.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.

• Honor scored 12 points against Georgia Tech, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to lift Clemson 74-72. The game-winner was the first game-winning three in Littlejohn since Feb. 15, 2012.

• Honor also scored a season-high 21 points (8-11 FG; 5-6 3FG) in an overtime win against NC State (Jan. 5)

Clemson 2021 roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. --- --- --- --- ---

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 24/15 9.0 2.0 1.9 25.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 24/4 2.9 1.2 0.9 14.0

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 24/10 8.1 1.3 2.2 23.3

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 19/12 7.5 4.2 0.3 16.9

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. --- --- --- --- ---

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 24/11 4.7 1.3 0.6 15.7

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 22/21 12.5 3.5 3.4 30.4

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. --- --- --- --- ---

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio --- --- --- --- ---

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 21/0 3.5 2.0 0.1 9.9

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 25/25 16.5 8.2 3.2 32.9