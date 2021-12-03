Clemson men's basketball opens ACC play at Miami

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson will look to bounce back and will begin league play Saturday against Miami.

The contest will be televised at noon on ACCN with Wes Durham and Malcolm Huckaby calling the action, while Don Munson and Terrence Oglesby will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Clemson roster and stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 8/0 2.8 1.8 0.3 8.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 8/8 11.8 4.5 1.6 31.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 8/0 3.1 2.1 1.5 16.9

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 8/8 11.8 1.5 4.0 29.3

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 8/8 11.5 5.5 1.1 29.1

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 8/0 1.0 1.0 0.4 3.9

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.0 0.7 0.0 2.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 6/0 3.5 1.7 0.0 11.3

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 8/8 10.4 6.0 1.6 27.6

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 8/8 13.4 5.3 1.5 23.6

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 8/0 4.8 3.8 2.4 19.4

Clemson-Miami Notes

• Clemson holds a 17-14 overall advantage in its series history against Miami, including winning 3-of-the-last-4.

• Clemson went 2-1 against Miami last season, but its lone loss came in the ACC Tournament.

• The Tigers won its last matchup of the regular season against the Hurricanes, 66-58.

• Clemson won its first matchup of the season in Miami on Jan. 2, 2021 by a final score of 66-65.

• Aamir Simms tied his career-high with 25 points in the win and made the game-winning basket with 19 seconds left.

• The Tigers and Hurricanes split a pair of matchups in 2019-20, but Clemson took the contest in the ACC Tournament before the rest of the tourney was canceled due to COVID-19.