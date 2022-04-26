Breaking: ACC transfer commits to Clemson

Boston College graduate transfer Brevin Galloway announced a commitment to Clemson men's basketball on Tuesday.

"Clemson, I hope y'all ready! I've never been more excited! I'm going to look good in that orange & purple!" Galloway posted on social media. "I'M COMING HOME."

He is a fifth new addition for the 2022-23 campaign, joining the freshman quartet of guards Chauncey Gibson (6-6 180; Dallas, Texas) and Dillon Hunter (6-3 180; Atlanta, Georgia) and forwards RJ Godfrey (6-7 210; Suwanee, Georgia) and Chauncey Wiggins (6-9 190; Loganville, Georgia).

Galloway (6-2 200) is the brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and played for College of Charleston as well. He is an Anderson native.

Galloway averaged 8.3 points last season and 8.8 points over 100 career college games (71 starts). Galloway's best campaign was in 2020-21 with College of Charleston, averaging 15 points and hitting 41.9% of his 3-point attempts.

Galloway matched his season-high in points (18) in a 70-68 BC win at Clemson last year.

He is a first expected transfer addition for next season. Princeton guard transfer Jaelin Llewellyn was announced by Clemson as an addition recently but publicly decommitted from the Tigers.

Guards with eligibility remaining in Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes departed the program in the offseason.

