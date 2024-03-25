Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona

No. 6 seed Clemson will face off against a talented No. 2 seed Arizona squad at 7:09 pm ET on Thursday in the West Region at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It will be televised nationally on CBS.

The Wildcats opened up as a seven-point favorite over the Tigers via BetOnline.

More Sweet 16 odds:

Illinois vs Iowa State (-2)

Creighton vs Tennessee (-2½)

Alabama vs North Carolina (-4½)

San Diego State vs UConn (-9½)

Gonzaga vs Purdue (-4½)

NC State vs Marquette (-6½)

Duke vs Houston (-4)