Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
The Tigers are headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in program history.
No. 6 seed Clemson will face off against a talented No. 2 seed Arizona squad at 7:09 pm ET on Thursday in the West Region at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
It will be televised nationally on CBS.
The Wildcats opened up as a seven-point favorite over the Tigers via BetOnline.
More Sweet 16 odds:
Illinois vs Iowa State (-2)
Creighton vs Tennessee (-2½)
Alabama vs North Carolina (-4½)
San Diego State vs UConn (-9½)
Gonzaga vs Purdue (-4½)
NC State vs Marquette (-6½)
Duke vs Houston (-4)
SWEET 16 TIP TIMES pic.twitter.com/ndefQV9cPL— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 25, 2024
