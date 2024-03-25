CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona

Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 25 06:59

The Tigers are headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in program history.

No. 6 seed Clemson will face off against a talented No. 2 seed Arizona squad at 7:09 pm ET on Thursday in the West Region at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It will be televised nationally on CBS.

The Wildcats opened up as a seven-point favorite over the Tigers via BetOnline.

More Sweet 16 odds:

Illinois vs Iowa State (-2)

Creighton vs Tennessee (-2½)

Alabama vs North Carolina (-4½)

San Diego State vs UConn (-9½)

Gonzaga vs Purdue (-4½)

NC State vs Marquette (-6½)

Duke vs Houston (-4)

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson gymnastics selected for program’s first NCAA Tournament
Clemson gymnastics selected for program’s first NCAA Tournament
Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week
Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week
Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16
Brownell, players postgame press conference after advancing to Sweet 16
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts