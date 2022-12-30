Tyson's career night keys Tigers over Wolfpack, keeps Clemson perfect in ACC play

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men’s basketball continued a successful start in ACC action and a successful run in the ACC rival series with a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday.

The Tigers (11-3) improved to 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017-18 season and stretched its run over the Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3) to four in a row and seven of the last 11.

Hunter Tyson logged a sixth double-double of the season with a career-high 31 and 15 rebounds.

Clemson led 28-21 at the break, where Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin each contributed six points and Tyson grabbed nine of the Tigers’ 25 rebounds, in addition to five points scored.

The Tigers held NC State scoreless for nearly three minutes to close the period after trailing as much as five with just over 10 to go in the first half.

The Tigers stretched the lead to double-digits not long into second half and largely controlled the action. Clemson mounted a 10-0 run in the final minutes to put the game away.

Clemson returns to ACC action at Virginia Tech on Jan. 4 (9 p.m./ESPNU).