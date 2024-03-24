Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over Baylor in NCAA tournament

No. 6 seed Clemson defeated No. 3 Baylor with an impressive 72-64 victory in Memphis, TN on Sunday night.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

CLEMSON IS HEADED TO THE SWEET 16 FOR ONLY THE SECOND TIME IN 25 YEARS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WPggLcivq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2024

CLEMSON IS IN THE SWEET SIXTEEN pic.twitter.com/1R3LfrGbFP — Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) March 25, 2024

WHY NOT US ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/u2KXfkkezS — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024

Brownell: I love this team. They're really good players, but they're better people...Really proud of the culture of the program. These guys are fantastic to be around...To be able to spend another week with them is fantastic. https://t.co/iPFQxRKCq5 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) March 25, 2024

Soaking it all in 😅 pic.twitter.com/T45iS9cQTZ — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024

Clemson MBB coach Brad Brownell says he's personally most excited about the chance to get to coach this group for one more week. "I love them." Says they'll remember this run to the Sweet 16 (and anything that lies ahead) for the rest of their lives — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 25, 2024

AIN'T IT SWEET



CLEMSON OVER BAYLOR



4 ACC TEAMS IN THE SWEET 16 — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) March 25, 2024

“I know this won’t be the last game we play.”



RJ Godfrey reacts to #Clemson making the sweet sixteen + his mindset at the line to seal the win over Baylor: 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/zmrvlcsLIs — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 25, 2024

“This is what I came here for.” #Clemson center PJ Hall reacts to the sweet sixteen berth.



He also says Chase Hunter is playing like the best two way guard in the country: 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/9FLOtQXt9t — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 25, 2024

Clemson is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. Tigers will play Arizona on Thursday (time TBD). pic.twitter.com/CmRxGnS3NG — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) March 25, 2024

(6) CLEMSON IS ON TO THE SWEET 16 🔥



The Tigers upset (3) Baylor 72-64 to stick around for another weekend 🐅 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fGSXfRhkFz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024

All the love for Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qSDQ1PCMBs — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024

- Most wins in Clemson history

- Most NCAA Tournament wins in Clemson history

- Only Clemson coach to win at Chapel Hill (did it twice)

- Only Clemson coach to reach multiple Sweet Sixteens



It's time to put some respect on Brad Brownell's name, he's earned it. pic.twitter.com/zoqu75j4dk — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) March 25, 2024

We win, we keep dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jS5p6yNzIe — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024

Chase Hunter scored 21 in the win over New Mexico and 20 vs Baylor. It is only second time in his career he has had back to back 20 points games. Did it in 2021-22. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 25, 2024