Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over Baylor in NCAA tournament
The Tigers are headed to the Sweet 16!
No. 6 seed Clemson defeated No. 3 Baylor with an impressive 72-64 victory in Memphis, TN on Sunday night. Check out some of the social media reactions below: CLEMSON IS HEADED TO THE SWEET 16 FOR ONLY THE SECOND TIME IN 25 YEARS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WPggLcivq CLEMSON IS IN THE SWEET SIXTEEN pic.twitter.com/1R3LfrGbFP Leave no doubt! pic.twitter.com/ZJ4Es7YZW7 CLEMSON IS FEELIN’ SWEET!!! pic.twitter.com/ur3iIB90UU Leave no doubt! pic.twitter.com/ZJ4Es7YZW7 WHY NOT US ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/u2KXfkkezS Brownell: I love this team. They're really good players, but they're better people...Really proud of the culture of the program. These guys are fantastic to be around...To be able to spend another week with them is fantastic. https://t.co/iPFQxRKCq5 Soaking it all in 😅 pic.twitter.com/T45iS9cQTZ Clemson MBB coach Brad Brownell says he's personally most excited about the chance to get to coach this group for one more week. "I love them." Says they'll remember this run to the Sweet 16 (and anything that lies ahead) for the rest of their lives AIN'T IT SWEET moving 🔛 AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Wj1SaQiCqV “I know this won’t be the last game we play.” These reactions 🤩#MarchMadness @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/cRQTcctmoG “This is what I came here for.” #Clemson center PJ Hall reacts to the sweet sixteen berth. BOOK IT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ZPHPnzEECt Clemson is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. Tigers will play Arizona on Thursday (time TBD). pic.twitter.com/CmRxGnS3NG (6) CLEMSON IS ON TO THE SWEET 16 🔥 All the love for Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qSDQ1PCMBs - Most wins in Clemson history Shifty Schieffelin. Circus shot, plus the foul for the #Clemson forward (via @bleacherreport) #MarchMadnessOnMax #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ECBWz6YdsQ Let's take a count @MarchMadnessMBB @accmbb We win, we keep dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jS5p6yNzIe Chase Hunter scored 21 in the win over New Mexico and 20 vs Baylor. It is only second time in his career he has had back to back 20 points games. Did it in 2021-22. Clemson's basketball defensive coordinator probably needs a raise and an extension. Both Baylor and New Mexico were pushed totally out of their comfort zones. Bears and Lobos combined to miss 38 of 47 3-point attempts vs. Tigers. Clemson Tigers 🐅 are headed to Los Angeles #NCAAMBB #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/4DjaF16Go1
CLEMSON OVER BAYLOR
4 ACC TEAMS IN THE SWEET 16
RJ Godfrey reacts to #Clemson making the sweet sixteen + his mindset at the line to seal the win over Baylor: 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/zmrvlcsLIs
He also says Chase Hunter is playing like the best two way guard in the country: 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/9FLOtQXt9t
The Tigers upset (3) Baylor 72-64 to stick around for another weekend 🐅 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fGSXfRhkFz
- Most NCAA Tournament wins in Clemson history
- Only Clemson coach to win at Chapel Hill (did it twice)
- Only Clemson coach to reach multiple Sweet Sixteens
It's time to put some respect on Brad Brownell's name, he's earned it. pic.twitter.com/zoqu75j4dk
4 ACC MBB teams in the #sweet16 #MarchMadness2024
UNC✔️ @UNC_Basketball
NC STATE✔️ @PackMensBball
DUKE✔️ @DukeMBB
CLEMSON✔️ @ClemsonMBB
