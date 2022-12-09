Tigers take on Loyola Chicago in Atlanta showcase

Clemson (8-2) takes on Loyola Chicago (4-5) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday evening for the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

The contest will be televised on ACCN with Mike Morgan and Dane Bradshaw calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson is sixth in Division I and first amongst Power 5 teams in 3-point shooting (42.0 percent). Alex Hemenway (52.1 percent) leads the Tigers, the ACC and is eighth nationally. Clemson is 87-25 under Brownell when the Tigers make at least 40.0 percent on 3-point shots.

• PJ Hall's third-straight 20-point game once again helped propel the Tigers to a 80-75 win over Towson on Wednesday He was selected as an All-ACC Preseason Second Team pick by ACC media. Hall was also named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List.

• For the fifth time overall and second time against an ACC opponent in program history, Clemson won a game by 20 in which they trailed at halftime against Wake Forest last Friday. The Tigers trailed the Demon Deacons 33-26 at half and won 77-57.

• Clemson won its 21st double-overtime game in program history 101-94 over Penn State in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge last week. Hunter Tyson (24) and PJ Hall (22) combined for 46 points in the effort.

• Clemson will face Loyola Chicago for the first time in program history. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 7-1 all-time against Loyola Chicago in his career. All eight games came while Brownell was the head coach at Wright State.

• Clemson had been allowing opponents to shoot 40.9 percent from 3-point range, including three-of-its-first four opponents to eclipse the 40.0 percent plateau. It's been a different story over the last five games with the Tigers limiting opponents to a dismal 25.2 percent shooting from distance.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 9/0 2.4 1.7 1.3 15.0

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 10/10 14.8 2.2 5.3 31.5

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/0 0.7 1.1 1.2 9.6

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 10/0 5.9 4.4 1.5 17.2

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 10/10 14.8 9.4 2.1 33.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 10/7 2.5 2.4 0.2 10.6

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 10/10 10.1 3.0 2.4 29.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 10/10 10.6 2.6 1.7 33.4

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 5/0 1.8 0.4 0.2 6.5

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 9/0 2.4 0.9 0.4 5.9

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 9/3 13.0 3.6 0.4 19.8

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3