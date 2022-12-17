Tigers smash Spiders to bounce back

Another week, another neutral site showcase – but this time the Clemson men’s basketball team flipped the script from last time out to an 85-57 win in the Greenville Invitational over Richmond.

Bouncing back from an 18-point loss in Atlanta to Loyola Chicago last Saturday, the Tigers improved to 9-3 on the season, while sending the Spiders under .500 for 2022 (5-6).

Clemson jumped out of the gates at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with an 11-1 edge while Richmond started 0-4 from the field.

The Tigers pushed the lead to 23-6 with a 10-0 run and a Hunter Tyson layup made the advantage over 20 points as Clemson doubled up the Spiders in shooting percentage (48%-24%), up 33-12 with three minutes left in the first period.

The eventual 43-19 halftime edge was the second-largest of the season (29 points over Loyola Maryland). Brad Brownell’s Tigers shot 51% in the first 20 minutes, knocking down half of the 3-point attempts (7-of-14), with Hunter Tyson leading with 13 points at the break.

"We played good. We did what we wanted to do in the game. It was about as efficient a game as we've had in a long time," Brownell said.

Clemson pushed the edge over 30 points with an 8-0 run early in the second half.

Chase Hunter (18) and Tyson (16) led the Tigers’ scoring effort, while PJ Hall contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway topped the 1,000-career point mark and joined Hunter and Tyson in double-figures (10).

The Tigers shot 48% from the field overall and 46% from 3.

Brownell credited the extra time to prepare for the game and practice hard this past week. He said the defense helped boost the offense and it all worked together.

"Momentum is powerful...Today our defense helped our offense as much as anything. I think our offense was good. We played a little bit bigger," Brownell said. "We really emphasized throwing the ball inside. We thought that was the place we could score against them. And we knew that if we hurt them inside, that they would collapse and now we'd get some 3s and it really went as well as you could expect."

Clemson returns to ACC action and looks to move to 2-0 in conference play at Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

"This was a great team win"



