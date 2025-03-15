Social media reacts to controversial no-call in Clemson's loss to Louisville

Down 75-73, Chase Hunter drove to the basket and appeared to be fouled but there was no call on the crucial play.

"No comment on what happened with the refs," Hunter said after the game. "It’s not up to me with the calls or anything like that. I just try to make a play to help the team."

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell kept it classy after being asked if he had any comments about the play.

“No,” Brownell said. “Obviously, proud of my guys for making a tough play, taking it in there against their defense to try to score, get fouled, and there was certainly contact. It’s a hard play to referee.”

Check out some of the reactions to the no-call:

What a BRUTAL end to the ACC Tournament for Clemson 😬pic.twitter.com/h48sxUYHUA — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2025

Chase Hunter was fouled 4 times at the end of the game with @LouisvilleMBB @ClemsonMBB really robbed at the end of that game. Exactly what I was discussing in my most recent post. @CoryAlexanderVA and old partner of mine in the ACC was all over it! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) March 15, 2025

Clemson just got hosed lmao chase hunter was fouled like 3 times on this pic.twitter.com/JbZCjRGDQI — John (@iam_johnw) March 15, 2025

What a hose job by the refs. Clemson battles back and has that foul on a drive by Chase Hunter not called?



Shame on the officials. Wow. — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) March 15, 2025

6,492 fouls in the 2nd half



And that was considered a clean block



Joke — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 15, 2025

UMM...you have to at least act like it isn't rigged.



EDWARDS WAS TRYING TO FOUL. — QT (@QuackingTiger) March 15, 2025

Pat Kelsey instructed Louisville to foul up 3, Chase Hunter received contact (as Louisville was quite legitimately intentionally fouling) on a 3PT heave with 2 seconds remaining.



There was no foul call either, blatant contact that’s evident upon the review again.



CRIMINAL. https://t.co/Si1uXsRPrS — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) March 15, 2025

Screw those refs.



Tigers competed and deserved that at the end. Unbelievable comeback by this team. Just unreal. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 15, 2025

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE NO CALL



This crew has been atrocious — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 15, 2025

NO FOUL????? — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) March 15, 2025

at this point not sure getting shivved would constitute a foul — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 15, 2025

TV Teddy and his crew are an embarrassment — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 15, 2025

I will never understand.



78 2nd half possessions. 31 fouls called.



They called every hand check. Every push.



Until Hunter got shoved and then elbowed in the face with a chance to tie the game.



And they went on spring break on the final shot.



Re-file the lawsuit. Embarrassing — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 15, 2025

If I were Brad Brownell, I'd be getting a nice little fine from the ACC tonight. — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) March 15, 2025

Sniper in Charlotte got Hunter midair. pic.twitter.com/Pl490PUlCJ — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) March 15, 2025

The people that thought that was a foul last night, had money on Clemson. They are just mad they didn’t make the right decision and hammer Louisville ML. — Louisville Updates (@VilleUpdates) March 15, 2025

The college basketball world deserved North Carolina vs. Clemson today in the ACC Tournament Championship.



Oh well. — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) March 15, 2025