Social media reacts to controversial no-call in Clemson's loss to Louisville
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, March 15 2025

No. 3 seed Clemson was eliminated from the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night after a heartbreaking 76-73 loss to No. 2 seed Louisville.

Down 75-73, Chase Hunter drove to the basket and appeared to be fouled but there was no call on the crucial play.

"No comment on what happened with the refs," Hunter said after the game. "It’s not up to me with the calls or anything like that. I just try to make a play to help the team."

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell kept it classy after being asked if he had any comments about the play.

“No,” Brownell said. “Obviously, proud of my guys for making a tough play, taking it in there against their defense to try to score, get fouled, and there was certainly contact. It’s a hard play to referee.”

Check out some of the reactions to the no-call:

