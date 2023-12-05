No. 24 Tigers host Gamecocks in battle of unbeatens

The unbeaten No. 24-ranked Clemson men's basketball team (7-0) hosts fellow undefeated rival South Carolina (7-0) Wednesday night. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Roy Philpott and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Clemson debuted at No. 18 in the NCAA's NET resume metric, where South Carolina is No. 28. The KenPom ratings have Clemson at No. 28 and South Carolina at No. 54. • This will mark the 18th matchup in the long series history that at least one team is ranked heading into the game. Only once have both teams been ranked, Dec. 17, 1997, a 62-57 Clemson victory • This marks the 173rd all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina, dating back to the 1912-13 season. The Tigers have held a 38-20 upper hand since the Gamecocks left the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 1971-72 season. • In its last 15 games against members of the Southeastern Conference, Clemson is 12-3, including 4-2 against South Carolina. • Head coach Brad Brownell is 6-6 during his Clemson tenure against South Carolina. • Clemson has gotten off to a 7-0 start with just three wins at home, two at neutral site and two on the opponent’s home court This is the 17th time Clemson has won at least its first seven games of the season, but it is just the third time it has accomplished the 7-0 start by playing just three games at home. The other seasons were 1934-35 and 2008-09. Clemson started 9-0 in 1934-35, but five of those first seven wins were won on the opponent’s home court. Clemson stats Pos. No. Player IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 6/0 2.8 0.3 0.5 7.8 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 7/7 12.0 2.3 3.7 30.6 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 7/0 2.6 2.6 2.6 16.9 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 7/7 7.7 9.3 1.3 24.2 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 7/0 8.0 4.4 0.7 17.7 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 7/7 14.7 2.3 3.4 30.4 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 7/4 4.4 2.3 0.7 15.2 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 7/7 21.4 7.7 2.6 28.4 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.1 F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 7/0 0.9 1.3 0.6 6.6

